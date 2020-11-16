



Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the team is determined to fight for better a result than their previous meeting when they take on Sierra Leone again on Tuesday.

Nigeria and Sierra Leone first met at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Friday and the game ended in a 4 – 4 thriller.

The Super Eagles led 4-0 inside 30 minutes, but the Leone Stars turned the game on its head and leveled up, to earn a point from the encounter.

Both sides will meet again in Freetown on Tuesday and a win for Nigeria will set Gernot Rohr’s men firmly on course to qualify for the tournament in 2022.





“The team is definitely determined to make up for this as I said before, the only thing I’d say is don’t give up on the team because mistakes are human,” said the 32 year-old Center half.

“Don’t forget that and just be faithful because we have been delivering some great performances over the past few years, we have some great achievements as well,”

The Super Eagles lead the group with seven points and will qualify with a win against Sierra Leone on Tuesday if Lesotho drop points at home to Benin.