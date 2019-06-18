<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun says he feels relaxed and ready to be part of Nigeria’s 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign which kicks off on Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles begin their group stage with a game against Burundi, before further contests against Guinea and Madagascar follow.

The Albion centre half spoke about what he’d been doing since the end of the Premier League season since he’s been away with the national side.

Balogun said: “After the last game of the season with Brighton I went on a little sightseeing tour for a few days to New York, since then it’s just been training.

“I went back to Berlin and had some personal training, and then met up with the national squad on the 2nd June.

“Ever since that it’s been about getting ready – we had a match a few weeks ago against Zimbabwe which was very important for me because I hadn’t played at all since March with the national team.

“You always have your thoughts around the tournament – you train everyday with the team, but because you’re in a different country you don’t always get to do the things you’d normally do in your spare time,” he continued.

“It’s always a relaxed feeling with the Nigerian team though, it means it isn’t hard to switch off.

“I always have a few books with me, I’ve brought my iPad away, so I can watch Netflix and I talk to a lot of my friends too, so I always have ways to occupy my mind.

“This tournament is one that I always watched whilst growing up – my main memories of it would probably be the physicality of the football, you’d see some very tough tackles and that’s what would stand out to me as a kid.”