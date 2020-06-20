



Nigeria defender Leon Balogun will look to maintain his winning run with Wigan Athletic when the Latics travel away to Huddersfield in a Sky Bet Championship clash today (Saturday).

Balogun joined Wigan on a six-month loan deal from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

He failed to make an appearance in the Premier League for the Seagulls prior to the move.





The centre-back has featured in six league games since his arrival with Wigan recording three wins and three draws from those fixtures.

Wigan have also conceded four goals in the six games with Balogun also recording the most clearances per game.

Paul Cook’s men occupy occupy 20th position in the table with 41 points from 37 games.