



Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is disappointed that his side, Wigan Athletic failed to get all three points against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Balogun was in action for 90 minutes as the Latics played out a 2 – 2 draw with their hosts at the Valley on Saturday.

Wigan went in front after just nine minutes into the game through Jamal Lowe, but it took Charlton just 130 seconds to restore parity through Alfie Doughty’s equalizer.

Antonee Robinson set up Kieran Dowell to put Wigan back in front again five minutes before half time, however, Nigerian youngster Jude Aneke snatched a point for the home side with the last kick of the game.





Speaking after the game, Balogun was yellow-carded and got a rating of 6.8%, said his side the result is tough to take before he added that their performance was not good enough.

“Tough one to take. Might not have been the best performance, but I felt like we gave it our all. Just gotta admit that today’s ‘all’ wasn’t enough to get the result everybody wanted.”

“We’ll shake it off and make sure we’re ready to go hard again on Wednesday at the DW,” he said.

Wigan are currently 14th on the league standings with 58 points after 44 matches.