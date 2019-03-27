<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Leon Balogun is delighted to have returned to the starting line-up of the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s international friendly win over the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender was an unused substitute for the Super Eagles in last Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles but made his 26th international appearance for the team in their friendly game against Egypt.

Paul Onuachu grabbed the solitary goal for the Super Eagles after eight seconds for their 1-0 win.

The 30-year-old who is yet to feature for the Seagulls in the Premier League this year showed no signs of rustiness as he made timely interceptions on different occasions during the win over Egypt.

“It’s been the longest time not playing, even longer not wearing the 🇳🇬. Happy to come back with a win – thank you Asaba,” Balogun wrote on his Instagram page.

Balogun has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season (ten in all competitions) for Brighton and has scored once. He last featured for his club three months ago in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal.