Leon Balogun has no regrets leaving Brighton & Hove Albion for Sky Bet Championship club, Wigan Athletic.

Balogun made just one single appearance for Brighton in the Carabao Cup this season, before linking up with Wigan on a six-month loan deal in January.

So far, he has made five league appearances for the Latics and was named in the Championship team of the week for last weekend.

“So far it’s been brilliant,” Balogun told Brighton’s official website.





“I had a good talk with the manager Paul Cook and I don’t have any regrets because it’s an amazing group. “People in and around the club are great and there’s real positive chemistry – it’s not what you might have thought, given the league position when I joined. The confidence is high and at the moment we’re doing well.

“The results speak for themselves.”

The centre-back was on Wednesday named in Nigeria’s squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.