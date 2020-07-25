



Leon Balogun can’t wait to get started at Rangers after linking up with Scottish Premiership club on Friday.

Balogun penned a one-year contract with Rangers having an option for a further year.

The centre-back will join up with his new team-mates on Monday ahead of the new campaign- and he is fit and raring to go with the championship only having finished on Wednesday evening.

“I think it is an advantage for me not to be coming off 14 days or 21 days break so I can come straight to fit into it, work with the team and get to know the team,” Balogun told Rangers TV.





“The league starts next week, so I am looking forward to joining the squad and integrating as quickly as possible.

The Nigeria international is also looking forward to playing in front of 50,000 Rangers fans.

“Obviously, to have this kind of crowd behind you in every game at home is amazing,” he added.

“I have been lucky enough to experience it, or something similar before in my career at some stages, but I just want to experience it as everyone has been telling me you have no idea just how big it is, and I am looking forward to getting started and getting in touch with them.

“Hopefully, we can have some successes together.”