<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is happy to start a new chapter in his career and ready to prove his critics wrong.

The former Mainz 05 defender endured a torrid time warning yhe bench of premier league side Brighton and Hove Albion, before joining Wigan Athletics on loan till the rest of the season back in January.

The player told Latics TV that he is happy to join the club and can’t wait to start working with his new teammates.





“Now it’s on us to take on this challenge. The win on Saturday was massive and it’s another step in the right direction. I’m happy to come in and play my part in mastering this challenge together”.

“Joining up with the lads was perfect timing, it was really good to start the week like that” he said.

Balogun is the third Nigerian to join the Latics after Victor Moses and Julius Aghahowa.

Balogun has not played for Nigeria since 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt because of his lack of playing time with Brighton .