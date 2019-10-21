<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brighton’s Leon Balogun has questioned the decision of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to chalk off Sadio Mane’s goal in Liverpool’s 1-all draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man United had been in front through Marcus Rashford’s 36 minute strike.

However, Sadio Mane thought he had equalised for his side only for VAR to disallow the goal for a handball.

Balogun therefore believed the call was wrong and he took to Twitter to share his view.

“How’s that a handball? Seriously? Bounces off his thigh against his hand, which is nowhere near an unnatural position, especially if you consider that he has to ‘fight’ the defender off,” Balogun tweeted.

“If possession is gained, which he only did after he got the ball off of the defender’s feet again in my opinion.

“These handball decisions are a part of the game that always will be heavily discussed – not as reasonable as we do now though. But for me this situation is not a handball, regardless of who I’m rooting for,” he added.

Balogun on his part, is yet to make any appearance for his Club Brighton this season, and was omitted from Super Eagles two friendly matches with Ukraine and Brazil in September and October respectively.