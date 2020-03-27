<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has refused to take total credit for Wigan Athletic’s recent upturn in fortunes In the Sky Bet Championship.

The centre-back linked up with Paul Cook’s men on a six-month loan deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day.

The Latics have witnessed an upturn in results following Balogun’s arrival and look good to escape the drop following a string of impressive results which saw them defeated promotion hopefuls, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion on the road.

“If it has anything to do with me, then it’s a great compliment,” Balogun told Up News.





“But I think it is a team effort. I entered this group without seeing any indication of doubt or lack of faith. There was a great atmosphere. That starts with the coaching staff actually. I think Paul Cook can convey great confidence in the boys, and it was only a matter of time until we found some momentum. That confidence has grown steadily.

“All I could tell the players was to be patient. I wasn’t going to come here and act big just because I came from a Premier League team. I just tried to blend in and add some of my features into the hope to elevate the people. I’m a positive character and I hope that helps. We are in a great race right now and I hope we can move on.”