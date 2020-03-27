Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has refused to take total credit for Wigan Athletic’s recent upturn in fortunes In the Sky Bet Championship.
The centre-back linked up with Paul Cook’s men on a six-month loan deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day.
The Latics have witnessed an upturn in results following Balogun’s arrival and look good to escape the drop following a string of impressive results which saw them defeated promotion hopefuls, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion on the road.
“If it has anything to do with me, then it’s a great compliment,” Balogun told Up News.
“But I think it is a team effort. I entered this group without seeing any indication of doubt or lack of faith. There was a great atmosphere. That starts with the coaching staff actually. I think Paul Cook can convey great confidence in the boys, and it was only a matter of time until we found some momentum. That confidence has grown steadily.
“All I could tell the players was to be patient. I wasn’t going to come here and act big just because I came from a Premier League team. I just tried to blend in and add some of my features into the hope to elevate the people. I’m a positive character and I hope that helps. We are in a great race right now and I hope we can move on.”