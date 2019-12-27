Leon Balogun has officially missed a ‘full English Premier League season’ after being dropped by Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter, against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day.
Following his failure to feature in the 2-1 loss to the Lilywhites, the Super Eagles defender who was not included in the 18-man match-day squad has missed 38 EPL games in a row which is equivalent to a full league season.
Balogun has not featured in a Premier League game for the Seagulls during the 2019/20 season which is already half-way gone, owing to his inconsistent form and struggles with injuries.
The Nigeria international has only made one appearance for Brighton this term and that was in a Carabao Cup encounter against Bristol Rovers back in the month of August.
Balogun last saw action in England’d top-flight twelve months ago and that was on last year’s Boxing Day, an EPL tie which saw Brighton play out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
The 31-year-old has made only eight Premier League appearances for Brighton, scoring once since joining from German Bundesliga side, Mainz 05 in the summer transfer window of 2018.
Balogun seemingly has a serious battle on his hands to beat the likes of Northern Ireland international, Shane Duffy, Englishman, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Bernardo and Adam Webster to a starting XI shirt.