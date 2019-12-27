<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leon Balogun has officially missed a ‘full English Premier League season’ after being dropped by Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter, against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day.

Following his failure to feature in the 2-1 loss to the Lilywhites, the Super Eagles defender who was not included in the 18-man match-day squad has missed 38 EPL games in a row which is equivalent to a full league season.

Balogun has not featured in a Premier League game for the Seagulls during the 2019/20 season which is already half-way gone, owing to his inconsistent form and struggles with injuries.

The Nigeria international has only made one appearance for Brighton this term and that was in a Carabao Cup encounter against Bristol Rovers back in the month of August.

Balogun last saw action in England’d top-flight twelve months ago and that was on last year’s Boxing Day, an EPL tie which saw Brighton play out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has made only eight Premier League appearances for Brighton, scoring once since joining from German Bundesliga side, Mainz 05 in the summer transfer window of 2018.

Balogun seemingly has a serious battle on his hands to beat the likes of Northern Ireland international, Shane Duffy, Englishman, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Bernardo and Adam Webster to a starting XI shirt.