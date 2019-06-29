<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian defender Leon Balogun says the Super Eagles will approach their final Group B game at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt with all seriousness.

The three time African Champions are through to the next round after securing six points from two games played so far.

Madagascar on their part, needed a point to seal qualification after picking four points from same number of matches.

However, a victory or draw for Nigeria against a second placed Madagascar means the Super Eagles will finished as the Group winners.

”We have another game against Madagascar, I would say it’s a wrong approach to take the game easy because there’s another game coming after and we would be well advised to keep our form up.

”Madagascar won’t take it easy, they also want to qualify, they’ve still got chances after their draw against Guinea in their first game and a win over Burundi, so it won’t be an easy one but definitely, we can be more relaxed than them”.

Balogun who’s making his African Cup of Nations debut with Nigeria, added that the Super Eagles did a superb job against the Guineans who had Liverpool’s Naby as their chief creator on the day.

”It was not only me that came into the team, but also other positions,” Balogun told reporters in the mixed zone.“

”I think we have done a great job, defending them away, they were very, very dangerous on counter-attacks especially when Naby Keita has got the ball, he always sees something, he knows how to create chances. Even if he has to protect the ball he does a very great job,” he concluded.