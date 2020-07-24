



Rangers new signing Leon Balogun has issued his first statement after penning a one-year deal with the Ibrox side on Friday.

The 32-year-old defender joined the club earlier this afternoon, but it’s a move that had been in the pipeline for over a week.

Balogun, who spent part of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic from parent club Brighton, was no stranger to the Ibrox club.

He told Rangers TV: “I’m coming to a club which has an incredible history, an incredible fan culture. Unfortunately, I could not witness it yet, but I’m looking forward to it.





“On a personal note my best friend, my oldest friend, was a huge Jorg Alberz supporter. That’s how I first got in touch with Rangers – because of my best friend and The Hammer. So it’s a proud moment for both of us, we never really saw it coming, but it’s immense.”

Balogun says he can’t wait to play in front of a packed Ibrox.

“To have this kind of crowd behind you in every game at home is amazing. I’ve been lucky enough to experience it, or something similar, before in my career.

“I just want to experience it really. Everybody has been telling me ‘you have no idea how big it is’. I’m just looking forward to getting started. Hopefully, we will have some successes together.”