Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, will join up with Brighton & Hove Albion for pre-season on Tuesday ahead of the forthcoming season.

Balogun joined the Seagulls from Mainz this summer on a free and will to make his first appearance for Brighton Hove Albion in a pre-season game against AFC Wimbledon on July 21.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton was confident that the Albion’s stars – Mathew Ryan, Leon Balogun and Jose Izquierdo, who played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be back in good shape.

“They’ll (Mathew Ryan, Leon Balogun and Jose Izquierdo) all come back in good shape, but once the season starts you want them to be up to speed. So for us, it’s about making sure that they will be,” Hughton told English daily, County Times

“Some teams in our league have already played one or two matches, our thinking is to get a level of fitness up and then play matches whilst trying to not pick up any injuries.

“I’m happy with where we are, and we also have players coming back too, which will be good for the group, so I’m very pleased.”

Brighton and Hove Albion will face AFC Wimbledon on July 21 in their next pre-season game and Charlton on July 24.

They will also play against Birmingham City four days later before wrapping up their pre-season with a game against Sporting Lisbon.

The Seagulls’ will face Watford in their first match of the 2018/19 English Premier League season at the Vicarage Road on the 11th of August.