The duo of Leon Balogun and John Ogu may be dropped from the Super Eagles as head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr looks set to bring in fresh and talented players into the team following their campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the Third-Place match on Wednesday at the Al Salam Stadium.

Balogun, once a regular in the team lost his place to Kenneth Omeruo and started only two of Nigeria’s seven games in Egypt.

The 31-year-old also featured sparingly for his English Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

Ogu, who has remained a fringe player in the team since making his debut for the Super Eagles in March 2013, is another player who may not earn a callup to the team again.

The 31-year-old made just one single appearance for the Super Eagles at Egypt 2019. He started the game against Madagascar but was substituted at halftime.

“There is the possibility of Ogu and Balogun not getting invited to the team again. Both of them are not getting younger, and besides, are not indispensable in the team,” a reliable source close to the team said.

“This coach is eager to bring in young but quality players into the team, especially the midfield and these two may be dropped from the team going forward.”