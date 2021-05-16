Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun went into the history book of Scottish football after helping Rangers finish the season unbeaten and smashing 100 points barrier.

Aribo was on parade as the Rangers thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 in their final game of the season at Ibrox.

Kemar Roofe double and Jermain Defoe strike handed Rangers another comfortable win.

Rangers now won title-winning Scottish Premiership season unbeaten; secure 102 points in 38-game, 25 points ahead of former champions Celtic.





The team also set a new defensive record with their 26th clean sheet with just 13 league goals conceded beating the record of 15 set by Jose Mourinho’s 2005 Chelsea side.

Aribo played 27 league matches, scored seven goals, and made four assists, while Leon Balogun who is currently out with injury featured 19 times and notched two assists.

The duo joins Kanu Nwankwo as the only Nigerian who won European league title without tasting a single defeat.

Kanu was part of Arsenal’s squad that achieved the same feat in 2003.