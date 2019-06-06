<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has rubbished claims that he is an injury-prone player after sitting out the side’s training session on Wednesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Balogun is a major doubt for Super Eagles friendly against the Warriors of Zimbabwe due to the minor setback.

The big centre-back who is expected to be named in Nigeria’s final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt missed a number of games for his English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2018-19 season.

He also battled to stay fit a couple of times during his stint with German club FSV Mainz.

But he has come out to address the notion that he can’t stay injury-free for a long period.

“I’ve never had any serious injuries, you will always see me back on the pitch after one month, fourteen days. My injury problems, I’ll say it’s part of the game, it happens,” Balogun stated during his interaction with the media in Asaba on Thursday

“Five years I have been part of the Super Eagles now, I’ve proven that I’ve overcome injuries and always doing my job.”