<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun helped Wigan Athletic to their fourth straight clean sheets following their 0-0 home draw against Luton Town, in Saturday’s Championship game.

The game was Balogun’s sixth game for Wigan since joining them on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The draw means Wigan are unbeaten in their last six games, winning three and drawing three.

They are now 20th on 41 points, just two points above the relegation zone, in the 24-team league table.

At the Deepdale, Eberechi Eze scored and provided an assist in 10-man Queens Park Rangers’ 3-1 comeback win against Preston North End.

Eze’s Nigerian teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel, had two assists in the win which took QPR’s unbeaten streak to five consecutive games.

Daniel Johnson opened scoring for Preston from the penalty spot in the 19th minute.





In the 60th minute Grant Hall equalised for QPR after he was set up by Eze.

QPR were reduced to 10 men after Geoff Cameron received his second yellow card.

But with 12 minutes remaining in the game, Osayi-Samuel provided the assist for QPR’s second goal scored by Ryan Manning.

And in the 84th minute, Osayi-Samuel laid the pass for Eze who made it 3-1 to QPR.

Eze has now scored 11 goals in 37 Championship outing so far this season, while Saturday’s game was Osayi-Samuel’s 29th in the league this campaign.

With the victory, QPR now occupy 12th on 50 points and are six points away from sixth position, which is a promotion play-off spot.

And at the Liberty stadium, Semi Ajayi was in action for West Bromwich Albion, who played 0-0 against Swansea.

The draw saw West Brom drop to second on 70 points, one point behind Leeds who beat Huddersfield Town to go top in the league table.