Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is delighted to feature in his second pre-season game for English Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion following their Saturday’s 1-1 draw with home side, Birmingham City.

Balogun, 30, replaced Lewis Dunk in the 74th minute of the encounter.

The centre-back played his first game for Brighton in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

Mikel Keftenbeld gave Birmingham the lead a minute after the half hour mark, while Yves Bissouma equalised for the visitors from a free kick on the dot of 90 minutes

“Nice to get some more minutes into those legs against @BCFC yesterday ⚽️

#BHAFC #Seagulls,” Balogun wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Balogun joined the Seagulls on free transfer following the expiration of his contract with German club, FSV Mainz.