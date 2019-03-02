



Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is delighted to resume training with his Premier League club, Brighton and Hove Albion, three weeks after suffering a shoulder injury.

But he will play no part in Saturday’s clash against Huddersfield Town.

Balogun who is yet to feature for Brighton in the English Premier League in 2019 sustained the injury while playing for the Seagulls in a FA cup game.

The 30-year-old posted the picture of himself on his official Twitter handle with an inscription “Still alive and smiling, as usual”.

Balogun last featured for the Seagulls on February 6 in his side’s 3-1 FA Cup win over West Bromwich Albion and has missed three consecutive Premier League matches so far.

The Nigeria international joined the English top-flight club on a free last summer and has featured sparingly for Brighton this season with eight league appearances so far, including five starts.

Brighton currently placed 16th in the EPL table with 27 points from 27 games, two points above the relegation zone.