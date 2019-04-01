<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says he’s not happy with his lack of game time at his English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, but he’s ready to battle his way into the manager’s plan.

Balogun joined the Seagulls on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 shortly before the 2018 Russia World Cup.

The 31-year-old defender has made just seven appearances for the Chris Hughton side this season.

“It’s been difficult but that’s the manager’s call, I’ve just got to get on with it and hope for a chance,”

“I really hope to play a significant role in my first Nations Cup for Nigeria, but first I want to keep working hard to make a strong case for regular games at Brighton,” Balogun told BBC Sport.

Balogun, who scored his only goal for the club in a 3-1 win over rivals Crystal Palace in December admits he must play regularly for his Club if he’s to get a remain untouchable in the National team.

“It’s very frustrating not to be involved but you can only keep your head up by focusing on helping the club when called upon.”

“What is important is to always put myself in the right place as usual. If I am needed anytime to start a game or come in, I’ll be ready for that, it’s all I can do.”