Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says he is keeping his eyes on the ultimate prize at the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in less than a forthnight in Egypt.

Balogun made Nigeria’s 23-man squad released Sunday morning by team’s gaffer, Gernot Rohr and flew out with the squad to Ismaila for the continuation of their preparation later that day.

”Keep your eyes on the prize,” Balogun wrote on his twitter handle as he expressed his joy at the opportunity to wear the green and white colours of Nigeria exactly a year after playing at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He said of Super Eagles’ friendly with the Warriors of Zimbabwe that ended goalless: ”Felt great to wear the green-white-green again. And even better to play football again, in what I think was a good team performance. Thanks for your support Asaba,’ .

Balogun has had a nightmarish season with Brighton as he played just eight times for the Seagulls in the premier league.

The former Mainz of Germany defender who missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil is now relishing the chance to win his first major title with Nigeria.