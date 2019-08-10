<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It will strictly be business when Nigerian stars, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru file out for Watford against compatriot, Leon Balogun’s Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League first match of the season at the Vicarage Road today (Saturday).

While Success and Balogun will be hoping for a change in fortune to get regular playing time at their respective clubs this new season, Dele-Bashiru is looking to make his debut for Watford.

Nigeria youth international, Dele-Bashiru joined the Hornets only last month on a six-year deal, on a free transfer, after the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.

Dele-Bashiru, 19, made one appearance for the manchester City in the Carabao Cup in 2017. The central midfielder will be eager to finally make his bow in the EPL in today’s clash against Brighton.

Success on the other hand has so far had a topsy-turvy career at Vicarage Road which has seen the striker scoring a hugely disappointing two goals in 49 EPL appearances.

Balogun will also be hoping for a new lease of life under new manager, Graham Potter after the defender played just eight Premier League games for Brighton during the 2018/19 season.