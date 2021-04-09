



Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has extended his contract with Scottish Premiership club Rangers until the summer of 2022.

Balogun has played a key role for Rangers so far this season, appearing 28 times across three competitions.

“Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year,”Balogun told the club website.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment, the way the players and the management staff work and the way the club is a big family, I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.





“I am happy to be a part of the team that won the league, but what we have been saying recently is we are just getting started and I am happy that I can be a part of this. I said a few weeks in to one of my family, I wish I had been at a club and an environment like this early-on in my career.

“I am very, very happy and proud that this can now be announced. One thing too, I was never going to leave before witnessing a full Ibrox Stadium, and if everyone was happy, I was going to stay.”