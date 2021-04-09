1 .Steven Gerrard has revealed what new signing and Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun will add to Glasgow Rangers.

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has extended his contract with Scottish Premiership club Rangers until the summer of 2022.

Balogun has played a key role for Rangers so far this season, appearing 28 times across three competitions.

“Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year,”Balogun told the club website.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment, the way the players and the management staff work and the way the club is a big family, I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.


“I am happy to be a part of the team that won the league, but what we have been saying recently is we are just getting started and I am happy that I can be a part of this. I said a few weeks in to one of my family, I wish I had been at a club and an environment like this early-on in my career.

“I am very, very happy and proud that this can now be announced. One thing too, I was never going to leave before witnessing a full Ibrox Stadium, and if everyone was happy, I was going to stay.”

