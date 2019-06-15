<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brighton and Hove Albion center-back Leon Balogun say he hopes Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super defender, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, said his dreams are to play in the next FIFA World Cup and the prestigious UEFA Champions League before calling it quits on his football career.

The 30-year-old, who is looking forward to featuring at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with the Super Eagles, made the revelation while sharing what he loved most about his country and club with British Nigerian professional footballer, Ini-Abasi Umotong, who plays as a forward for FA WSL club Brighton & Hove Albion and Nigeria national team,” Balogun said while playing table football with the Super Falcons forward.

“I only started to have a proper feel for

Nigeria when I started to play for them. I think it’s known now that I hadn’t been there before I played for the national team. It always humbles me as well.

“I would still love to play the Champions League. That is just one of my dreams. And if I’m still fit enough, I would love to play the next World Cup for Nigeria. And then I would be fine to go to say farewell football. And then I would be fine to go to say farewell football. That’s me, then after that, I don’t know. I might stay in sport but I’m not sure yet.

“My favourite food has got to be ‘Egusi’ soup and ‘swallow’, like usually I take pounded yam or ‘garri’ is also fine.

That is what my father always used to make at home, I just love. And I always need plantain,” Balogun said.