



Nigeria defender Leon Balogun is a doubt for Rangers’ trip to Livingston on Wednesday due to injury.

Balogun was replaced by Nathan Patterson at half-time during Rangers’ Europa League home win against Royal Antwerp last Thursday after picking up the injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the versatile defender will be assessed ahead of the game billed for the Tony Macaroni Stadium.





🎙️ “Leon Balogun has a quad issue so will be a doubt for tomorrow,” Gerrard told a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old has made 17 league appearances for Rangers this season.

The Gers top the table with 82 points from 30 matches.