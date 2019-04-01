<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria international Leon Balogun may not be happy with his situation at premier league side, Brighton which has seen him feature seven times for the Seagulls in all competitions this season.

The challenge notwithstanding, Balogun is determined to fight for a regular shirt ahead of the Nations Cup in June.

“It’s been difficult but that’s the manager’s call, I’ve just got to get on with it and hope for a chance,” says Balogun, who scored his only goal for the club in a 3-1 win over rivals Crystal Palace in December.

“I really hope to play a significant role in my first Nations Cup for Nigeria, but firstly I want to keep working hard to make a strong case for regular games at Brighton,” Balogun told BBC Sport.

A regular for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Balogun admitted how frustrating it has been watching from the bench

“It’s very frustrating not to be involved but you can only keep your head up by focusing on helping the club when called upon,” the former Mainz man told BBC Sport.

“What is important is to always put myself in the right place as usual. If I am needed anytime to start a game or come in, I’ll be ready for that, it’s all I can do.”

In December, Balogun became the first African player in the English Premier League to join the Common Goal campaign by pledging 1% of his wages to charity.