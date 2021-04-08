



There are strong indications that Super Eagles and Rangers defender Leon Balogun may head back to Germany after his contract with the Scottish Premier league champions.

Balogun, who was part of the Eagles squad that sealed a place for Nigeria in the Nations Cup billed for next year in Cameroon, revealed in a recent chat with Bild that he has missed his family in the course of pursuing his soccer career and will consider an opportunity to get back closer to them.

“Germany is my Home. I sacrificed so many moments with my family in order to pursue my career. If there was a chance to get closer to them again, I would listen to it,” he said

The former Werder Bremen and Hannover 96 ace in what could pass for making as assessment of his stay at the Ibrox stadium so far described Rangers Coach Steven Gerrard as one who understands the game and knows how best to manage his players.





Apart from comparing the former Liverpool legend with Klopp, Gerrard according to him has something extra going for him, he is young and still relates with the game he played at the highest level

“He’s definitely more like Klopp! He is a young coach who you can tell immediately that he played at the highest level himself and he has a very good sense of how to deal with us,” Balogun told Bild even as he counted his blessings for being part of the history making squad that handed Rangers their 55th Scottish Premiership title edging out Celtic who have practically seized the title in the last 10 years.

Balogun who has made over 38 appearances for the Super Eagles has since arrival at the Ibrox from Wigan Athletic, become a must play for Rangers alongside compatriot Joe Aribo.

Rangers will host third placed Hibernian on Sunday in a match in which the two Eagles are expected to feature prominently.