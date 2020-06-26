



Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has congratulated Liverpool following the Red’s title win on Thursday night.

Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait for a 19th top-flight title after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed their first Premier League crown with seven games still to play.

The Reds, who suffered defeat once in the Premier League this season, have opened up an unassailable 23-point lead over Manchester City in second.





Liverpool, who have followed up last season’s Champions League title with Premier League silverware, now stand just one behind Manchester United’s record-breaking haul of 20 top-flight titles.

Balogun, who joined Sky Bet Championship club Wigan Athletic on a permanent deal on Thursday took to the social media to celebrate the Merseyside club success.

“Congrats @LFC what an incredible season you’ve played – well deserved Champions,” Balogun tweeted.