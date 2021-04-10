



Former Wigan and Brighton defender, Leon Balogun, has said he was excited to sign a contract extension with Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun signed a new twelve-month deal on Friday that will see him remain at the club until 2022.

The Nigeria international joined the Gers as a free agent back in the summer of 2020 after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion and Wigan.

Balogun played a crucial role in the Rangers record-breaking title season as the Steven Gerrard’s side ended |their nine-year title drought.

Speaking to the club’s official website after penning the deal, Leon Balogun revealed he has been targeting the new offer ever since he joined the club last summer.

“I am very, very happy,” he told RangersTV. “There have been a few other players coming out with contract extensions and I was thinking to myself, ‘when is it my turn, when are we going to announce it!?’





“But, I have been working towards that. When I first signed, I had that option – I think everyone knows that by now – and for me, it was just about working towards that and it is fantastic.

“I have been here almost a year now and we won the league in my first year being here which, as we all know, is a massive achievement for the club.

“I am proud and happy to be part of that and from day one pretty much, I have felt loads of love from the group and from the staff, and then when the games came in, from the fans on social media although I haven’t met them yet properly!

“It was pretty much a no-brainer for me. I was not hesitating, I was just waiting until it could get over the line and I am really, really happy – it is a really happy day for me and I am very proud.”