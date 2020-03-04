<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and Wigan Athletic defender Leon Balogun was included in the English Football League Championship Team of The Week.

Balogun’s inclusion was due to his impressive performance in Wigan’s defence in their 1-0 win at league leaders West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.





It was Wigan’s third straight win and also a third consecutive clean sheets.

Balogun who was replaced in the 69th minute against the Baggies, made his fifth league appearance since joining Wigan on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The win saw Wigan move out of the relegation zone and are now 19th on 40 points, in the 24-team league table.