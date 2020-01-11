<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leon Balogun has celebrated his international teammate, John Ogu’s move to Saudi Arabia Professional Football League club, Al Adalah.

Ogu linked up Nacif Beyaoui’s side on Friday on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since he left Isreali side Hapoel Be’er Sheva where he won three league titles at the end of last season.





Ogu was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Patience is a virtue – delighted for you bro. And you will see…all you had to go through to get there, will make it an even bigger success. Shine on my brother,” Balogun tweeted.

Al Adalah are in 15th position in the Saudi league table with nine points from 15 games.