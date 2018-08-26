Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Leon Balogun, says that the team can be proud of their efforts in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium.

The Nigeria international made his first Premier League start against Jurgen Klopp’s men after coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-2 home win against Manchester United.

“I would compare today’s game to playing against the likes of Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund in Germany,” Balogun told the club’s official website.

“It’s a very fast game with quick attack with lots of quality – it was tough today but that’s why the disappointment is quite big because we feel like we were very close to getting something.

“We had chances late on to get a point and we feel like we could have done today.”

Last weekend’s 3-2 win over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium gave Chris Hughton’s side their first three points of the season, and Balogun compared the two sets of opposition after the game at Merseyside on Saturday.

“We knew we had to be on top of our game again this afternoon, but we also knew it would be a different challenge to Manchester United last weekend.

“Liverpool have a lot more runners, so we had to much more aware of them today.

“As a team in defence we prepare game by game – last weekend was different today so that’s how we build up the training sessions.”

A first half strike from Mohammed Salah was the difference between the two sides in what was a tight contest, and Balogun highlighted the fine margins involved in deciding Premier League matches after the narrow defeat.

“We’re frustrated with the goal we gave away, but you have to learn from your mistakes – people have said today was a lot better than how we did here back in May last season.

“Everyone can see that it was different today and so we have to learn – it’s not bad to lose by one goal, it’s just disappointing given the way we played.

“The manager knows the experience I have from over the last ten years – I’m quite quick and I just want to help the team as much as I can.”