Brighton & Hove Albion new defender, Leon Balogun, is looking forward to the start of the English Premier League and play a big role to bolster the strength of the team.

He is beaming with enthusiasm after joining his new teammates for pre-season programme.

Balogun who joined the Seagulls on a free from German Bundesliga side, FSV 05 Mainz, represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where the Super Eagles failed to reach the Round of 16.

The 30 year old played in all three group D games against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Brighton face Watford away in their opening game of the new Premier League campaign and Balogun is eager to step up his level of preparedness for the upcoming weeks.

“The league starts very soon and between now and then it’s about getting up to speed with everyone else as soon as possible,” He told the club’s official website

“Then I want to take it from there, but I’ll give everything I can to improve what this group already has and play the biggest role that I can for the team.

“It’s my first day [Wednesday] and I’ve just finished – I was really warmly received and it’s a nice group.

“My first impressions were very positive, and I feel very comfortable within the group – they all made me feel welcome.”