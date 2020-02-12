<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Leon Balogun made his debut for Wigan Athletic in their championship game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Nigerian international joined the Latics on a six month loan deal from premier league side Brighton and Hove Albion back in January, but couldn’t make any appearance in the clubs last two games.

Balogun was introduced by vosch Paul Cook as a second half replacement for Joe Gelhard in the 65th minute.





Egypt’s Morsy gave the Latics a bright start with his 29th minute strike to mark his 150th club appearance.

The Smoogies scored twice in quick succession through Lewis Wing to turn around the game entirely.

However they were pegged back after an own goal from defender Harold Moukoudi saved the day for Wigan with 14 minutes to full time.

Balogun will be hoping for his second appearance when his team face Cardiff City in Wales.

Meanwhile Wigan in the relegation zone with 30 points from 32 outings.