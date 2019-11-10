<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leon Balogun was an unused substitute as Brighton & Hove Albion fell to a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Balogun is yet to make an appearance for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season.

Brighton struggled to cope with the pace and quality of the home side in the game .

Andreas Perreira’s deflected effort in the 17th minute put United on their way to victory in the game.

Scott McTominay forced Davy Propper into an own goal two minutes later after a Harry Maguire knockdown.

Anxiety grew around Old Trafford when Lewis Dunk scored against the run of play in the 64th minute but the Marcus Rashford restored the two-goal cushion two minutes later.