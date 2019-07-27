<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has disclosed that keeping the current crop of the Nigerian team technical crew will be good for the national team in the long run.

The Eagles finished third at the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt but the future of the team’s head coach, Gernot Rohr has been a subject of constant review in the media.

Rohr who led the team to the third-place finish has told the media that he needed a little time to clarify if he will continue to tinker the team after he noted that the social media trial of his designation has made him become uncomfortable.

It is in the light of this that Balogun who was more of a fringe player at the AFCON told newsmen that it is just proper for the barrage of criticisms on the future of Rohr and his assistants to stop to enable them to keep the Eagles in shape better than they are at present.

“We handed some new faces but I think we are standing together,” Balogun told newsmen. “We have been kept together and I think we are mature a little bit. If you see the mistake we made at the World

Cup.

“If you see how we were eliminated by Argentina then you will see that there is room for improvement. We are a young team and we are learning.

“I think continuity is the basis for being successful in the long run. If you change the coach every now and then you will always have different philosophy and ideas. I think it is good we kept it that way.”

The Eagles made a return to the AFCON after they missed the 2015 and 2017 editions held in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.