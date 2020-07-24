



Leon Balogun has announced he will depart Wigan Athletic after the Latics were relegated to League One (third division).

Wigan were relegated after they were deducted 12 points by the English Football League (EFL) for going into administration.

Following the deduction, Wigan dropped to 23rd position in the 24-team Championship final standing.

And reacting to Wigan’s relegation Balogun wrote on his verified Twitter handle: ”The togetherness, the honesty and warmth of the people in and around the club is simply amazing. I would have wished to end my spell with a different outcome, but unfortunately that’s beyond our control now.





“Regardless I will always remember this as a very special time in my career, in a very special place with a very special club full of very special people.

“THANK YOU WEgan, I salute you.”

“Looking forward to my next football adventure – news coming very very soon.”

Balogun signed for Wigan on 31 January 2020 on a six-month loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

And on 25 June 2020, he signed a short term permanent contract with the Latics until the end of the 2019–20 season.