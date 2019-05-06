<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Nigerian defender Leon Balogun has identified Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette as the best striker he has come up against in the Premier League this season.

The Super Eagles defender has helped the Seagulls secure another season of top-flight football, with their Premier League status confirmed this past Saturday when Cardiff City were beaten by Crystal Palace.

“Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is the toughest striker that I have played against because he is such a fast player who is always a yard ahead of you the defender,” Balogun told All Nigeria Soccer.

”He will be in an offside position and then makes a step back to run onside and at your back,” he added.

“Lacazette was tough to mark. I faced him last year. The only other striker that came close for me was Burnley’s Ashley Barnes. He was a pain but I dealt with him.”

Speaking on not getting regular playing time and his move from the German Bundesliga, Balogun opined that he is undeterred and also feels at home in England.

“Not playing regularly is something I am used to even at my previous clubs but it doesn’t affect my focus,” explained the Nigerian defender.

“I haven’t had an injury this long but its getting much better. I know my body, its just a structural thing now.

“My settling in England was not difficult. I’ve got a family in London. Brighton is not in London but I equally love it here. My house is just two minutes away from the sea.”