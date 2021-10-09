Leo Messi: I don’t feel favourite to win the Ballon d’Or

In a detailed interview with ‘France Football’, Leo Messi assured that he does not feel favourite to win the Ballon d’Or. On the other hand, he also spoke about the weakness he still sees in PSG.

Leo Messi spoke at length and in-depth with ‘France Football’. In his first interview for the prestigious magazine, the Argentinian retraced his journey from his departure from Barcelona to the Ballon d’Or.

On the Champions League, which PSG have been eagerly seeking for a decade, Messi opined that the team “have all the weapons” to win it, even if the degree of difficulty is high.

“It’s everyone’s dream here. The club has been working towards this goal for years and has been close. I would love to win it again,” Leo said.

However, there is one thing Messi has yet to see from PSG and that is the togetherness as a unit, which is a necessary asset if they are to have any real chance of Champions League glory.

“To win important titles it is essential to play as a team. That’s what makes me say that we’re still a step behind compared to all the other clubs, who have more experience than us,” he said.

Leo Messi is on the list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or, although he doesn’t see himself as a favourite and certainly doesn’t want to talk about the award before he knows who will win it.

“I don’t feel like a favourite and I never like to talk about it before. If it happened, it would be great. It’s already exceptional to have six, so a seventh would be amazing. This summer I won the title I was missing,” he said.

Messi insisted he has never set his sights on a trophy like the Ballon d’Or, as winning collectively comes first.

“I’ve never focused on winning them. It has been the consequence of collective victories and good work. If the team plays well and performs well, the individuals shine as well,” he concluded.