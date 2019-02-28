



The Team Manager of Bimo Sporting Club, a Nigeria National League Football Club side registered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Iyke Leo Igbokwe, has petitioned the procedure and guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 FCT F.A Board Elections and threatened that if not corrected before the scheduled June 13 election he may forced to take it higher.

Speaking in Abuja, Igbokwe who already sent his petition to the FCT Sports Council and copied the NFF, observed that the non recognition of NIL Clubs for the position of the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Fct. f.a board which rightly belongs to the Fct NNL clubs going by article 33 (2) of the NFF statutes 2010 as amended where the Nigeria Premier League which is the highest Football League in Nigeria is the 2nd Vice Chairman of the NFF Executive Committee as in Fct currently the NNL which is the highest Football League in the territory automatically should produce the 2nd Vice -Chairman of the Fct f.a board.

Igbokwe also observed that the resolution of the Fct Extraordinary Congress to allow the old Area Council Football f.a whose tenure has expired to vote in the June 13, FCT F.A Board Elections should not be allowed as shifting the elections to June is enough time to organise fresh elections in the area councils.

“I want to restate my unflinching commitment to the development of Nigerian Football especially FCT Football starts from administration of the beautiful game. My duty as a stakeholder in the territory is to ensure credible elections that will stand the test of time. Let’s get it right this time around,” Igbokwe concluded.

He further stated that if the petition is not treated as urgent, he would have no choice than to take it to a higher authority.