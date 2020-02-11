<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Norway-based Nigerian striker Leke James says he has what it takes to break into the current squad of the Super Eagles.

James has continued to speak about his desire to represent Nigeria at the senior level and believes he deserve an invitation from the handlers of the national team.

After finishing last season with incredible goal numbers, James has as scored five league goals for Molde this season already.

The young forward told journalists that he hasn’t given up his dream on playing for Nigeria and believe he can contribute to the success of the team if given a fair chance to challenge for a spot in the team.





“I have always dreamt and still dreaming of playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. It is the desire of every footballer to play for his country.

“I will keep on working very hard, continue to improve my game,” Leke said to reporters.

“I believe it is every player’s dream to represent his or her country. I believe I will add more offensive power to the Super Eagles if given the opportunity,” he added.