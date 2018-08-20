German club RB Leipzig have reportedly made an improved £22m bid for Everton forward Ademola Lookman.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga outfit, who are now eager to make the move permanent having seen the youngster score five goals in 11 appearances.

Everton have already turned down two bids from Leipzig, but The Mirror reports that they have now returned with a third offer of £22m, which would break their transfer record.

The summer arrivals of Richarlison and Bernard have increased the competition for forward places at Goodison Park, leaving Lookman to consider the possibility of moving in order to secure more regular first-team football.

However, Everton are reportedly holding out for a £30m bid for the England Under-21 international.

Manager Marco Silva recently insisted that Lookman is in his plans for the new season, but the forward has not featured in either of the Toffees’ Premier League outings so far.