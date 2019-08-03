<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

RB Leipzig summer signing Ademola Lookman is mulling to play for Super Eagles ahead of England in international football, according to Sky Sports.

The Nigerian Football Federation led by Mr Amaju Pinnick has approached England U21 about the possibility who was born in south London, qualifying to represent three-time Africa Champions through his parents.

Lookman recently breaks Nigeria transfer record held by Ahmed Musa’s switch to Leicester City in the summer of 2016 wich £16.6million from the deal after completing a £22.5million move to RB Leipzig from Premier League side Everton.

Former Charlton Athletic star visits Lagos State this summer vacation after he was overlooked for the England squad for U-21 European Championship but the forward spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Red Bull Arena where impressing with five goals in 11 games and made a permanent move to Germany this summer by penning a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Lookman makes 36 Premier League appearances for the Toffees since joining in 2017 and has been capped by the Three Lions at U19, U20 and U21 level and would follow in the footsteps of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi who both represented England at youth level before playing for Super Eagles.