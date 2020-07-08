



South Korea international Hwang Hee Chan has signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 11 jersey, which will be vacated by Timo Werner following his move to Chelsea.

Hwang initially joined up with Salzburg in 2016 and showed promise, scoring 12 goals in his first full season in the Austrian Bundesliga, which is still a personal best.

After a more underwhelming 2017-18 season, he went on loan to Hamburg in the German second tier, but his record of three goal involvements from 20 matches left a lot to be desired.





But upon his return to Salzburg, he thrived under new coach Jesse Marsch as he netted 11 times and set up another 13 in Austria’s top flight, helping his side to the title.

He is the latest in a long line of players to move the move between the two Red Bull-owned clubs, and he could yet be followed out of Salzburg by several other sought-after potential stars.

Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai and Karim Adeyemi are all reported to have admirers at big clubs around Europe.