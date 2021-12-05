RB Leipzig sack Jesse Marsch after five months in charge

RB Leipzig have parted company with head coach Jesse Marsch after five months in charge.

The club lie 11th in the Bundesliga following the 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Friday, five points adrift of the top four.

This comes after three straight defeats with the 48-year-old winning five of his 14 league matches since arriving in July.

Leipzig have also failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League – currently sitting in third in their group heading into the final matchday.

Achim Beierlorzer will take over for that final game with Manchester City on Tuesday.