RB Leipzig are reportedly open to selling Ademola Lookman this month but will only accept offers of €25m.
Lookman signed permanently for the Bundesliga club last summer but has failed to make waves at the Red Bull Arena under new boss Julian Nagelsmann.
The England under-21 international has played only three games for the league leaders with speculation mounting that a lack of minutes has seen him try to force a move away during the winter window.
Sky Sports say that Newcastle are interested in his signature and talks between the two teams are ‘ongoing’.
Negotiations are at a standstill however with Leipzig only willing to accept offers of over €25m – the amount they paid Everton six months ago.
The Magpies meanwhile are only willing to go up to €18m having splurged €40m on Joelinton in the summer.