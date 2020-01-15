<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





RB Leipzig are reportedly open to selling Ademola Lookman this month but will only accept offers of €25m.

Lookman signed permanently for the Bundesliga club last summer but has failed to make waves at the Red Bull Arena under new boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The England under-21 international has played only three games for the league leaders with speculation mounting that a lack of minutes has seen him try to force a move away during the winter window.





Sky Sports say that Newcastle are interested in his signature and talks between the two teams are ‘ongoing’.

Negotiations are at a standstill however with Leipzig only willing to accept offers of over €25m – the amount they paid Everton six months ago.

The Magpies meanwhile are only willing to go up to €18m having splurged €40m on Joelinton in the summer.