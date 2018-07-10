German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have said they have not given up on signing Ademola Lookman on a permanent basis even after Everton rejected their initial bid of £12 million.

The former Charlton Athletic star ended last season on loan with the German club, scoring five goals in 11 league games.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick who will be head coach for the 2018-19 season, said via the club’s official Twitter handle that they are still in talks to bring Lukman back and the player himself is keen to return.

“We’re still in talks over Ademola Lookman. We want him back and he wants to come,” he said

Lookman, born to Nigerian parents, featured for England U20s in 2017 and he is still eligible to feature for Nigeria after he had earlier turned down the opportunity to switch allegiance to Nigeria after an approach from the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr