RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has said that he is ‘deeply relaxed’ over Timo Werner’s future with the club amidst interest from Liverpool in signing him.

The Germany international has been in fine touch for Leipzig this season and he has contributed 27 goals and 12 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions.

His progress has caught the eye of several elite European clubs but it has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side retain a strong interest in landing his signature during the summer.

However, speaking to Sky Sport Germany, Mintzlaff has said that Werner may not part ways with the club during the next transfer window, having given no indication regarding his desire to pursue a fresh challenge.





“I’m deeply relaxed about Werner. He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave beyond this season, and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023,” he told.

Werner only signed a new long-term deal with Leipzig in August 2019 and he currently has more than three years remaining on the contract.

As such, Leipzig are in strong position to keep hold of his services for next season unless Liverpool or any other side come forward to trigger the reported £51m release clause present in the deal.

Still, the clause needs to be activated before the end of April and that appears unlikely to happen with the present crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if the condition is met, Werner would still have the final say on whether to move or not.