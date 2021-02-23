



RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the likely candidate to replace Jose Mourinho, should Tottenham’s current slump continue.

Spurs began the season in excellent form and even topped the table as recently as early December, yet just a few months later, Mourinho’s men find themselves 23 points behind leaders Manchester City and with a real job to do to secure a top-four spot.

Their defeat to London rivals West Ham United on Sunday means they are now nine points behind the Hammers in fourth, albeit with a game in hand on David Moyes’ side.

Despite a late rally in that game, inspired by half-time substitute Gareth Bale, Tottenham’s defensive woes once again came to the fore, the centre-back pairing of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez looking particularly shaky in recent weeks.

With pressure now mounting on Mourinho’s position at the club, theTelegraph are reporting that Spurs have lined up Nagelsmann as their ‘top target’ if the recent dismal form does not improve.

The 33-year-old is arguably the most exciting young manager in world football and has developed a mightily impressive, young side at RB Leipzig , who are currently just two points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.





The German club have also caught the eye in the Champions League of late, after reaching the semi-final’s of the competition last term, knocking out Mourinho’s men in the process.

Nagelsmann’s side also helped to dump Manchester United out of the competition at the group stage phase this season, with their aggressive and attacking style of play earning plenty of admirers.

As for Mourinho and co, the next 12 days are reportedly set to be pivotal, with must-win games to come against Wolfsberger in the Europa League, as well as Burnley, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

With a 4-1 win against the Austrian side in the first leg, Spurs have a huge advantage as they bid to make it through to the last-16 and winning the competition presents another much-needed avenue into the Champions League, given their current league position and the declining likelihood of securing a top-four spot.

As for those meetings with three sides in the bottom half, failure to get maximum points could bring about Mourinho’s departure, the club already having endured a run of five defeats in their last six league games.

Spurs do still have the Carabao Cup final to come in April, but even lifting their first trophy since 2008 may not spare the former Chelsea boss from the axe.